Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.59.
About Golden Minerals
