Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Ashford stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.