Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Teck Resources Call Options (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 13,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 96% compared to the typical volume of 7,129 call options.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

