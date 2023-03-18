Investors Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Oil Services ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,820 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical volume of 9,299 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $257.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.62 and its 200 day moving average is $287.32. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,303,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

