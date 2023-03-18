Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

ATNM stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.12.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.