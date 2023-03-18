Investors Buy High Volume of Arconic Call Options (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 20,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,200% compared to the average daily volume of 613 call options.
Arconic Stock Down 0.9 %
ARNC opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.94. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.
