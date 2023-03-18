Investors Buy High Volume of Arconic Call Options (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 20,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,200% compared to the average daily volume of 613 call options.

Arconic Stock Down 0.9 %

ARNC opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.94. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arconic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arconic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

