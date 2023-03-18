Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DII.B opened at C$4.17 on Wednesday. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.34.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

