Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BHB opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.81. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.