Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CANF opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

