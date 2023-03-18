Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of CANF opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $12.90.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
See Also
