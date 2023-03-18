Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

CMT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.