eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

eMagin Stock Up 12.2 %

eMagin stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. eMagin has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

