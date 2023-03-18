Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE EPM opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.