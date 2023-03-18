Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

ESTE stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 93,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

