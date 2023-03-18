StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
EVI Industries Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE EVI opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.41 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.30. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01.
EVI Industries Company Profile
