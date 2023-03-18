Patrick McMahon Buys 88 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £125.84 ($153.37).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C&C Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 83 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £127.82 ($155.78).

On Monday, January 16th, Patrick McMahon acquired 76 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £126.92 ($154.69).

C&C Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCR opened at £145.30 ($177.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,015.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,503.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 138.70 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.80 ($2.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About C&C Group

CCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.