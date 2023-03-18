Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,200.00 at CIBC

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fairfax Financial from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,087.50.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$880.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$879.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$767.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$598.16 and a 12-month high of C$956.00.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 137 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $13.415 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$34,770. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

