Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Hold

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$9.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIR. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.81.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.