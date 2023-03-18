Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$110.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.50.

CP opened at C$106.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$102.30. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.42 and a 52 week high of C$111.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.3110354 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total transaction of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,556,365.06. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

