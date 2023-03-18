Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

CNQ opened at C$68.65 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$58.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total transaction of C$101,942.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,537,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,730,767.32. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.04, for a total transaction of C$1,349,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,192,158 shares in the company, valued at C$84,689,950.59. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total transaction of C$101,942.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,537,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,730,767.32. Insiders have sold 301,030 shares of company stock worth $24,153,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

