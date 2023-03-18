Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.48.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$856.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Converge Technology Solutions

About Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.