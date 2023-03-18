Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,300.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fairfax Financial from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,087.50.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$880.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$879.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$767.20. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$598.16 and a 52-week high of C$956.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of C$19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $13.415 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

