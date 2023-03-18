Raymond James Raises Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.46.

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

