Raymond James Raises Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.46.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.8 %
TSE:DBM opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.30.
Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
