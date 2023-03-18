Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$160.30 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$149.16.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$117.07 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$130.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

