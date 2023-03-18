Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Up 3.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $121.08 and last traded at $121.08. Approximately 184,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,579,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.43.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

