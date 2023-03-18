GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $34.31. GitLab shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 633,950 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

GitLab Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of -0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,823,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 865,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.