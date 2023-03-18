PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.84, but opened at $29.87. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PagerDuty shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 1,145,062 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,064,972. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.91.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

