Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, March 22nd

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. The 21-20 split was announced on Wednesday, March 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd.

GGB opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,765,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

