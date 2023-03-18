Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $27.65. Guardant Health shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 312,648 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $21,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $16,172,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $29,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

