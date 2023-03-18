Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 35225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.71%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

