Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 3,740,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,470,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Specifically, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $59,795.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,272.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,965.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,133,832 shares of company stock valued at $90,979,316 in the last three months. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Samsara Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

