Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Close Brothers Group traded as low as GBX 868 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 880 ($10.73), with a volume of 291319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 920.50 ($11.22).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($12.57) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,182.20 ($14.41).

Insider Activity at Close Brothers Group

In other news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 1,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($11,212.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,820. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

