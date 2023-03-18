Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 489599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

