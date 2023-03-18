agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.97. 541,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,141,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,466 shares of company stock worth $1,424,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in agilon health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in agilon health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

