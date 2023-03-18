Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink now has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.68. 421,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,267,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

