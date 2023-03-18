PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 187784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,579.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

