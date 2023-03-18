Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Up 3.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.73. 109,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 652,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Specifically, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 208,100 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,673,718.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 419,882 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 246,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

