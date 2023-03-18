Nextracker Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker’s (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 21st. Nextracker had issued 26,600,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $638,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Nextracker’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $29.07 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

