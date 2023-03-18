Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cadre traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 14799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDRE. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,761,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,494,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $101,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,431.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,494,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,739 shares of company stock valued at $638,849 in the last three months. 52.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.78 and a beta of 1.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 400.05%.
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
