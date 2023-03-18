iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. iTeos Therapeutics traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 22348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $502.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.