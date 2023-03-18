EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $11.41. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EverCommerce shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 125,438 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In other news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 939,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,510.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,695 shares of company stock worth $440,763. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

