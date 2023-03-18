Huntington Bancshares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,603 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 214% compared to the typical volume of 3,055 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

HBAN opened at $10.34 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

