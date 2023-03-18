Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,208 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 692% compared to the typical daily volume of 784 call options.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in LivePerson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LivePerson

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

