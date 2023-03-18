Investors Buy High Volume of Alphabet Call Options (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 308,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of 17% compared to the average daily volume of 263,855 call options.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

