JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.
JOANN Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $90.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $13.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on JOAN. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.