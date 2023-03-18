JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $90.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Get JOANN alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JOAN. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in JOANN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 22.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.