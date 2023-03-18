Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cameco stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

