iCAD, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iCAD in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the technology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for iCAD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 228,111 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in iCAD by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

