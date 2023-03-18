Arvana (NASDAQ:AVNI) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 30th

Arvana Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.
Arvana Price Performance
AVNI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Arvana has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
Arvana Company Profile
