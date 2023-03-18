Arvana (NASDAQ:AVNI) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 30th

Arvana Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.

AVNI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Arvana has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Arvana, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the identification and evaluation of industries and business opportunities for the company. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

