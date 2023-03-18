Fanuc Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 30th (OTCMKTS:FANUF)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of FANUF stock opened at C$169.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.14. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$127.00 and a 12-month high of C$184.94.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

