Fanuc Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 30th (OTCMKTS:FANUF)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.
Fanuc Stock Performance
Shares of FANUF stock opened at C$169.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.14. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$127.00 and a 12-month high of C$184.94.
About Fanuc
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanuc (FANUF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.