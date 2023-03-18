BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Purchases 16 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($181.94).
Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 905.60 ($11.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,797.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 873.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 831.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 941.80 ($11.48).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
