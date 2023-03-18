BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Purchases 16 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($181.94).

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 905.60 ($11.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,797.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 873.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 831.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 941.80 ($11.48).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BAE Systems

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price target on BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.80) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 950 ($11.58) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.43) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($13.97) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,011 ($12.32).

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.