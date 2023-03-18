Mandy Clements Purchases 210 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £995.40 ($1,213.16).

Mandy Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Mandy Clements bought 207 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £993.60 ($1,210.97).

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mandy Clements bought 207 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £991.53 ($1,208.45).

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mandy Clements bought 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,207.39).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PNL opened at GBX 472 ($5.75) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 478.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,392.85 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 463.87 ($5.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 506 ($6.17).

Personal Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,285.71%.

(Get Rating)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.